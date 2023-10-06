V. Ernie Baggs

Ernie Baggs, 77, of Crooksville peacefully died in the morning hours of Thursday, October 5, 2023, at his home with his darling wife by his side.

He was born on December 31, 1945, in Columbus, to the late Jesse A. and Helen (Davis) Baggs.

Ernie and his wife Kathy moved from Columbus to their little slice of earthly heaven in Perry County. Being an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, until that is, he began feeding and naming the wild animals and could no longer bring himself to hunt them. The country life fit him well, riding ATVs and spending time with his grandkids always brought out his best self. His family and friends and neighbors will miss him terribly.

In honor of Ernie’s service to his country, as a proud member of the Navy, let there be a moment of remembrance and gratitude for his dedication and sacrifice. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy in 1967, having served his country with distinction during the Vietnam War.

Left behind to mourn his passing are his loving wife of 55 years, Kathy; his older brother, Eddie (Carolyn) Baggs; his two nephews and two great-nieces; his son-in-law, Dale Fink; his beloved grandsons, Jesse, Cody, Austin, Hayden and Nathan and his beautiful great-grandchildren, Hayley, Emily, Octavia and Phoenix Fink, as well as a host of friends from Franklin and Perry Counties.

In addition to his parents, welcoming him into eternal life is his beloved daughter, Dawn Fink and his younger brother, Joe Baggs.

The family has chosen to mourn privately and celebrate Ernie among friends.