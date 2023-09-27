Verna Coward

Verna Ruth (Bertram) Coward, 79, of Newark, died at 5:20 A.M. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Genesis Hospital. She was born February 14, 1944, in Platteville, WI. a daughter of the late Earnest and Leona (Schiffman) Bertram.

She is survived by one son, Craig Coward; a daughter, Carolee Murray; four grandchildren, Tyler Coward, David Coward, Josh Burson, and Dustin Burson; and three great grandchildren, Ethan Coward, Lucas Coward and Emily Coward.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred Coward Sr. who passed away in 2001; a son Fred Coward Jr.; a daughter, Cathy Ann Coward; two brothers, Lee Bertram and Melvin Bertram; and three sisters, Doris Bertram, Irene Bertram, and Geraldine Kay.

Services are being held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

