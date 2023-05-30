Vicki Lindell

Vicki L. Lindell, 73 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2023, passing away at Genesis Morrison House of Zanesville.

She was born on April 19, 1950, in Adamsville, Ohio, daughter of the late Victor L. Glosser and Bernice (Switzer) Glosser. Vicki was a member of the American Legion of Zanesville. She worked as a nurse’s aide and in home health care for over 49 years in Zanesville before retiring. In her spare time, she loved to shop and garden. Above all, she enjoyed her time spent with her family; her grandchildren were her everything. She will always be known to be the sweetest lady.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Lindell) Reed, Rachelle Lindell; grandchildren, Ashley Pletcher, Kody Pletcher, Ashia Arnold, Quintin Murray, Jaylynn Arnold, Mason Williams, Brison Moody; several great-grandchildren; father of her children, Everett B. Lindell; and special dog, Chloe.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday June 1, 2023, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday June 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dresden Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

