Voters facing Two Large Issues on November Ballot

ZANESVILLE, OH – With the November Election coming up, Ohioans are facing two large Issues on the ballot and Governor Mike DeWine is voicing his opinion

A “YES” vote for State Issue One would establish a State Constitutional right to “Make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions and would allow the state to restrict abortion after fetal viability. A “NO” vote opposes amending the Ohio Constitution to establish the constitutional right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine believes State Issue One goes too far.

“Whether you are Pro-Choice or Pro-Life, Issue 1, it just goes too far.” DeWine said. “It allows abortion at any point during the pregnancy. It also over-rules current Ohio Law, which says parents need to be consulted in regards to this very important decision that a woman could make.”

Issue 2 seeks to legalize the sale, manufacturing, cultivation and testing of marijuana for those over the age of 21. It also proposes a ten percent cannabis tax. Governor DeWine says there are downsides in states that have seen legalized marijuana for recreational use.

“To go to recreational use marijuana, I think again it’s a step too far.” DeWine said. “States that have legalized recreational use have seen a few things, not a lot of them are good things.”

Gov. DeWine said that states that have adopted recreational marijuana use have seen an increase in automobile wrecks and fatalities, due to people driving under the influence.

DeWine also said the amount of young children ingesting marijuana edibles and being taken to the emergency room has also gone up in states that have passed this law.

DeWine said the third thing that states have seen is more under age children experimenting with the drug.

“It changes the culture surrounding marijuana.” DeWine said. “It says to a 15-year-old who might be riding around with a parent and the child sees all these legal places to purchase marijuana. The child could think that marijuana is okay because of all of the places to buy it.”

The Coalition to regulate marijuana like alcohol, a pro-Issue 2 group, claims the initiative will break barriers for veterans needing access to medical marijuana and generate millions of dollars that will be reinvested into local communities.

DeWine said that these two Issues on the ballot are very important and could impact the future for Ohio and is urging voters to get to the polls.

Election Day is on November 7th.