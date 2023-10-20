Walter David Mahan, Jr.

Walter David Mahan, Jr., 84, of Somerset, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Altercare of Somerset. Butch was born June 15, 1939, in St. Clairsville, Ohio, the son of the late Walter David Sr., and Helen G. (Watkins) Mahan. He was a 1957 graduate of Somerset High School and was Protestant by faith. Butch retired from Rockwell International in 1995 after 30 years of service. He loved playing golf and was a member of the Rushcreek Golf League. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen L. (Emmert) Mahan; one daughter, Diana (Chuck) Waugh of Massachusetts; one son, Albert Mahan of Somerset; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one son-in-law, Kent Cornett of Zanesville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Cornett; two granddaughters; two brothers and two sisters. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2023, in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. In lieu of flowers or donations, please plant a tree or take a walk- in memory of Butch. Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements. www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com