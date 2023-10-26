Walter “Sonny” Sarchet

Walter “Sonny” C. Sarchet, 83, of Frazeysburg passed away peacefully Tuesday night, October 24, 2023 at Genesis Hospital CCU.

Born September 9, 1940 in Canton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Paul and Elsie (Lupher) Sarchet. Sonny proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for the local telephone company for 28 years. Even though the name of the company changed many times, his hard work and dedication to his community remained a constant until his retirement. Sonny enjoyed woodworking, camping and fishing, especially fishing for walleye. He loved taking buggy rides in his side by side, but what he loved the most was spending time with his family.

Surviving is his loving wife of almost 60 years, Wilda “Sis” Sarchet whom he married December 28, 1963; a daughter, Sherri Gore, two granddaughter, Shelia (Brad) Cottrell and Kayla (Mike) Cunningham; five great granddaughters and one great grandson; a brother, Dick Sarchet; a sister Sharon (Chris) Myers; six brothers in law, Linton Moran, Gerald (Judy) Moran, Ronnie (Linda) Moran, Steve Dobson, Leroy Moran, Allen Moran and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Sarchet; a sister, Carol (Bob) Lupher and sisters in-law, Deanna Sarchet, Brenda Dobson and Barb Moran.

Friends and family may call from 4pm to 7pm Monday, October 30, 2023 at Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the funeral home with Minister Sam Dunn officiating. Burial will follow at Frazeysburg Cemetery with Frazeysburg VFW Post 6193 conducting Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frazeysburg VFW Post 6193, 190 South State Street, Frazeysburg, OH 43822.