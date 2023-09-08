Week 3 OAZ Players of the Week

Week 3 of the high school football season has come and gone. Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville Players of the Week were announced.

The Z92 player of the game is Wesley Armstead. He was all over the field making plays in the Maysville Panthers 48-13 win over the Coshocton Redskins. Armstead scored a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown, and had a pick six touchdown. He finished the game with two interceptions. It was Maysville’s first win of the season as they now gear up for 1-2 Tri-Valley.

““It excites me because I feel that whenever I get the ball I can make a play. Knowing that I can get the ball in any way opens up the playbook for everyone else. When I don’t have the ball, it opens it up for my teammates to get yards.” Said Armstead.