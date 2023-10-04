Week 7 OAZ Players of the Game

There are only three weeks left in the high school football regular season. Last week we saw many players shine as they led their teams. With that we take a look at week 7’s OAZ players of the game. On Z92 Sheridan running back Justin Munyan took home the Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville player of the game award. Munyan ran for 3 touchdowns in a 33-0 win over Philo. The Generals remain undefeated at 7-0. They wrap up the regular season with a home game against Maysville on Friday, then welcome Tri-Valley in what could be the MVL big school title, and will finish the season at New Lexington.

The OAZ player of the game on Highway 103 is Morgan’s Owen McCoy. That’s right linemen get love too. McCoy was a force on both the offensive and defensive lines in last week’s seven point win against New Lexington. The Raiders run game was working to perfection as the line allowed Logan Niceswanger to pop off a couple of long runs including two first quarter touchdowns. Morgan will host West Muskingum this week in what could be for the MVL small school division.

“To be recognized like that is something to be greatly proud of. I’ve worked for it my entire life. Finally being able to achieve that and have my teammates help me achieve that is something I greatly appreciate and something I’ve been looking forward to it.” Said McCoy.

Lastly on AM 1240 the OAZ player of the game went to Zanesville defensive back David Evans. The Blue Devils might have lost 35-7, but Evans had himself a game. He finished the game with 5 tackles and had an interception. Zanesville is 1-6 on the year and will play at undefeated Granville on Friday.