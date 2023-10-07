Week 8 Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard

MVL:

WEST MUSKINGUM: 42

MORGAN: 13

Rashid Sesay broke the school’s single game touchdown record. He finished with six in the game and is up to 30 total touchdowns on the season.

TRI-VALLEY: 52

PHILO: 35

COSHOCTON: 41

CROOKSVILLE: 14

SHERIDAN: 48

MAYSVILLE: 0

JOHN GLENN: 63

RIVER VIEW:0

NEW LEXINGTON: 42

MEADOWBROOK: 12

NON-MVL:

GRANVILLE: 41

ZANESVILLE:0

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS: 42

ROSECRANS: 6

FORT FRYE: 35

CALDWELL: 6

RIVER: 28

SHENANDOAH: 24

HEATH: 55

NORTHRIDGE: 0

NEWARK CATHOLIC: 28

LAKEWOOD: 7

FCA: 28

MILLER: 21

CENTRAL CROSSING: 33

NEWARK: 27