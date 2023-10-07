Week 8 Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard

Dylan Kerns,
Fink's

MVL:

WEST MUSKINGUM: 42
MORGAN: 13

Rashid Sesay broke the school’s single game touchdown record. He finished with six in the game and is up to 30 total touchdowns on the season.

TRI-VALLEY: 52
PHILO: 35

COSHOCTON: 41
CROOKSVILLE: 14

SHERIDAN: 48
MAYSVILLE: 0

JOHN GLENN: 63
RIVER VIEW:0

NEW LEXINGTON: 42
MEADOWBROOK: 12

 

NON-MVL:

GRANVILLE: 41
ZANESVILLE:0

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS: 42
ROSECRANS: 6

FORT FRYE: 35
CALDWELL: 6

RIVER: 28
SHENANDOAH: 24

HEATH: 55
NORTHRIDGE: 0

NEWARK CATHOLIC: 28
LAKEWOOD: 7

FCA: 28
MILLER: 21

CENTRAL CROSSING: 33
NEWARK: 27

Categories: Local Sports, muskingum valley league football

Related