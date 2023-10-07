Week 8 Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard
MVL:
WEST MUSKINGUM: 42
MORGAN: 13
Rashid Sesay broke the school’s single game touchdown record. He finished with six in the game and is up to 30 total touchdowns on the season.
TRI-VALLEY: 52
PHILO: 35
COSHOCTON: 41
CROOKSVILLE: 14
SHERIDAN: 48
MAYSVILLE: 0
JOHN GLENN: 63
RIVER VIEW:0
NEW LEXINGTON: 42
MEADOWBROOK: 12
NON-MVL:
GRANVILLE: 41
ZANESVILLE:0
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS: 42
ROSECRANS: 6
FORT FRYE: 35
CALDWELL: 6
RIVER: 28
SHENANDOAH: 24
HEATH: 55
NORTHRIDGE: 0
NEWARK CATHOLIC: 28
LAKEWOOD: 7
FCA: 28
MILLER: 21
CENTRAL CROSSING: 33
NEWARK: 27