Week 8 MVL Standings Update

Last Friday featured some of the best high school football action of the entire year. From game winning field goals to high scoring close wins, teams are finding their stride as the finish line nears.

BIG SCHOOL:

1. Sheridan 7-0 (3-0) Next up: vs Maysville

2. Tri-Valley 5-2 (2-0) Next up: vs Philo

3. John Glenn 6-1 (1-1) Next up: vs River View

3. Philo 5-2 (1-1) Next up: at Tri-Valley

5. Maysville 2-5 (0-2) Next up: at Sheridan

6. River View 0-7 (0-3) Next up: at John Glenn

SMALL SCHOOL:

1. West Muskingum 6-1 (2-0) Next up: at Morgan

1. Morgan 4-3 (2-0) Next up: vs West Muskingum

3. Meadowbrook 4-3 (1-1) Next up: vs New Lexington

4. New Lexington 3-4 (1-2) Next up: at Meadowbrook

4. Coshocton 1-6 (1-2) Next up: at Crooksville

6. Crooksville 3-4 (0-2) Next up: vs Coshocton