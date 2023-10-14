Week 9 Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard

MVL SCORES:

TRI-VALLEY: 28

SHERIDAN: 17

Generals lose their first game of the season. Scotties win at Sheridan for ninth consecutive time.

JOHN GLENN: 37

PHILO: 12

John Glenn can win a share of the MVL big school title with a win against Tri-Valley next week.

MAYSVILLE: 56

RIVER VIEW: 0

NEW LEXINGTON: 35

CROOKSVILLE: 0

MORGAN: 69

MEADOWBROOK: 26

Raiders break school record for points in a game. Old record was 63 in 1967.

WEST MUSKINGUM: 57

COSHOCTON: 56

Redskins had the ball on the 25 of West Muskingum with 10 seconds left. They attempted a 42-yard field goal which was missed.

NON-MVL SCORES:

WATKINS MEMORIAL: 34

ZANESVILLE: 0

HEATH: 56

NEWARK CATHOLIC: 21

CALDWELL: 54

TORONTO:20

BARNESVILLE: 51

SHENANDOAH: 12

FORT FRYE: 26

LOGAN: 14

BEAVER: 61

CAMBRIDGE: 14

GRANVILLE: 45

LICKING VALLEY: 20

MILLER: 62

BISHOP ROSECRANS: 27

Miller’s Zander Bice rushed 23 times for 327 yards and five touchdowns. Brendan Bernath had a four touchdown game for Rosecrans.