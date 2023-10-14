Week 9 Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard
MVL SCORES:
TRI-VALLEY: 28
SHERIDAN: 17
Generals lose their first game of the season. Scotties win at Sheridan for ninth consecutive time.
JOHN GLENN: 37
PHILO: 12
John Glenn can win a share of the MVL big school title with a win against Tri-Valley next week.
MAYSVILLE: 56
RIVER VIEW: 0
NEW LEXINGTON: 35
CROOKSVILLE: 0
MORGAN: 69
MEADOWBROOK: 26
Raiders break school record for points in a game. Old record was 63 in 1967.
WEST MUSKINGUM: 57
COSHOCTON: 56
Redskins had the ball on the 25 of West Muskingum with 10 seconds left. They attempted a 42-yard field goal which was missed.
NON-MVL SCORES:
WATKINS MEMORIAL: 34
ZANESVILLE: 0
HEATH: 56
NEWARK CATHOLIC: 21
CALDWELL: 54
TORONTO:20
BARNESVILLE: 51
SHENANDOAH: 12
FORT FRYE: 26
LOGAN: 14
BEAVER: 61
CAMBRIDGE: 14
GRANVILLE: 45
LICKING VALLEY: 20
MILLER: 62
BISHOP ROSECRANS: 27
Miller’s Zander Bice rushed 23 times for 327 yards and five touchdowns. Brendan Bernath had a four touchdown game for Rosecrans.