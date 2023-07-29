Weeks 1-5 High School Football Radio Schedule Released
Friday night lights are returning soon. With the high school football season just weeks away, we take a look at the early season radio game schedule. The final weeks will be determined at a later date.
*Subject to change*
Highway 103.7 (Small school MVL station)
WEEK 1 Thursday, 8/17: Lakewood at West M
WEEK 1 Friday, 8/18: Fisher Catholic at Crooksville
WEEK 2 Friday, 8/25: New Lex at Maysville
WEEK 3 Friday, 9/1: Philo at Morgan
WEEK 4 Friday, 9/8: West M at New Lex
WEEK 5 Friday, 9/15: Morgan at Coshocton
Z92: (Big school MVL station)
WEEK 1 Thursday, 8/17: Philo at Athens
WEEK 1 Friday, 8/18: Tri Valley at Desales
WEEK 2 Friday, 8/25: Sheridan at Watkins Memorial
WEEK 3 Friday, 9/1: Coshocton at Maysville
WEEK 4 Friday, 9/8: River View at Philo
WEEK 5 Friday, 9/15: John Glenn at Sheridan
AM 1240: (Home of Blue Devils Football)
WEEK 1 Friday, 8/18: Newark at Zanesville (2013 Team Recognition Night)
WEEK 2 Friday, 8/25: Louisville at Zanesville (Senior Players & Cheerleaders Night)
WEEK 3 Friday, 9/1: Zanesville at St. Clairsville
WEEK 4 Friday, 9/8: Lakewood at Zanesville
WEEK 5 Friday, 9/15: Zanesville at Heath
WEEK 6 Friday, 9/22: Zanesville at Licking Valley
WEEK 7 Friday, 9/29: Licking Heights at Zanesville (Homecoming)
WEEK 8 Friday, 10/6: Granville at Zanesville
WEEK 9 Friday, 10/13: Watkins Memorial at Zanesville (Band & Devilette Senior Night)
WEEK 10 Friday, 10/20: Zanesville at Logan