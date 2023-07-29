Weeks 1-5 High School Football Radio Schedule Released

Friday night lights are returning soon. With the high school football season just weeks away, we take a look at the early season radio game schedule. The final weeks will be determined at a later date.

*Subject to change*

Highway 103.7 (Small school MVL station)

, 8/17: Lakewood at West M

, 8/18: Fisher Catholic at Crooksville

, 8/25: New Lex at Maysville

, 9/1: Philo at Morgan

, 9/8: West M at New Lex

, 9/15: Morgan at Coshocton

Z92: (Big school MVL station)

, 8/17: Philo at Athens

, 8/18: Tri Valley at Desales

, 8/25: Sheridan at Watkins Memorial

, 9/1: Coshocton at Maysville

, 9/8: River View at Philo

, 9/15: John Glenn at Sheridan

AM 1240: (Home of Blue Devils Football)

WEEK 1 Friday, 8/18: Newark at Zanesville (2013 Team Recognition Night)

WEEK 2 Friday, 8/25: Louisville at Zanesville (Senior Players & Cheerleaders Night)

WEEK 3 Friday, 9/1: Zanesville at St. Clairsville

WEEK 4 Friday, 9/8: Lakewood at Zanesville

WEEK 5 Friday, 9/15: Zanesville at Heath

WEEK 6 Friday, 9/22: Zanesville at Licking Valley

WEEK 7 Friday, 9/29: Licking Heights at Zanesville (Homecoming)

WEEK 8 Friday, 10/6: Granville at Zanesville

WEEK 9 Friday, 10/13: Watkins Memorial at Zanesville (Band & Devilette Senior Night)

WEEK 10 Friday, 10/20: Zanesville at Logan