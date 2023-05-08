Wesley English

Wesley J. English, 55 of Zanesville, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his residence following a sudden illness. He was born Friday, March 22, 1968, in Zanesville, the son of John W. English and Diane K. (Martindale) English.

Wesley was a goofy, sarcastic guy with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed walks in the park, mowing grass and flowers. Wesley greatly enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, Wesley is survived by his children, Tiffany English, Derek English, Mason (Valerie) English, Nathan English, Diana (Calisto Widebrooke) English, Madison English and Anthony Tucker; fourteen grandchildren; his siblings, Ronda Bowman, Tommy Bowman, Caroline English-Klindt and her husband, Michael Klindt, Lee English, Crystal and Joshua English and many nieces and nephews.

Wesley was preceded in death by his father.

No services will be held and a caring cremation will take place.