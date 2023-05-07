West Muskingum Snaps Two Game Losing Streak

ZANESVILLE, OH- The West Muskingum Tornadoes came into today on a two game losing streak. The Zanesville Blue Devils have also had some trouble finding the win column losing 12 of their last 13 games. Something has to give as the two teams met up on the hill.

Bottom of the first no score, and there is a passed ball on the catcher Goins. Ashton Ansel scores on the play, Tornadoes lead 1-0. The command issues continued for Evan McBride on the bump for Zanesville,

Next batter was Jake Anton and he walks the Tornadoes shortstop to load the bases with one out in the inning.

Still in the first, Landon McWhorter is walked on four pitches. West M scored 3 in the inning.

Blue Devils trying to get something going in the third inning with a runner on and it’s a hard hit grounder to third, Sam Wiseman throws it to second for the force out and Zanesville leaves a runner on.

This game would get interesting late as the Blue Devils evened it up at three. Alston Williamson hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the Tornadoes up by 1 and it proved to be the game winning run.