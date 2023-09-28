William “Bill” Hildebrand

William “Bill” Linus Hildebrand, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Willow Haven Care Center. He was born April 20, 1936, in Zanesville to the late William L. and Josephine I. (Young) Hildebrand. Bill served our country and protected our freedom as a Sergeant in the United States Marine during the Korean War. Bill and Carol enjoyed their retirement years traveling in their motor home and spending winter months in the south.

He is survived by his daughter Genevieve M. Johnson; four grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and siblings: Dottie (Jack) Wagstaff, Dave Hildebrand, Bob Hildebrand, Ken (Pam) Hildebrand, Patty Moore, Fran Zemba and Jeanne (Frank Trapp) Schneider.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carol M. Gatewood Hildebrand; two sons: Herbert A. Hildebrand and Kelly R. Hildebrand; and siblings: Paula Marie Hildebrand, Judy Nelson and Rick Hildebrand.

