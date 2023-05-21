William “Bill” Paisley

William “Bill” D. Paisley, 50, of Zanesville passed at 11:22 A.M. Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Genesis Hospital ER.

He was born on Wednesday, February 28, 1973 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Lois Paisley and Chester Newton.

Bill was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church. He graduated from Zanesville High School class of 1991. Bill worked at Genesis Healthcare as an IT consultant. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, building with Legos and playing Pokémon GO with JoAnn. Bill had many friends and was loved by everyone he met.

In addition to his parents, Bill is survived by his wife, JoAnn Garber Paisley; two daughters, Cassandra Burtnett and Brandi Dennis; six siblings, Candy Fluharty, Connie Newton, Jessica Newton, Brenton Newton, Chryston Newton, Charles “Chucky” Newton; two aunts, Bev Huffman and Linda Stuckart; three uncles, Steve (Vicki) Paisley, Terry (Lily) Paisley and Larry Paisley; many nieces and nephews; his two best friends, Chad Newton and Delbert Alfred; and his beloved pets, Esther, Pork Chop and Lovey.

Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dick and Lola Paisley; a brother, Chester “Buddy” F. Newton III; and a sister, Lisa Newton.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Rolling Plains United Methodist Church with Pastor John Alice officiating. A luncheon will follow at 12:00 P.M. at the church. Burial will be held at a later date.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.