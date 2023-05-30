William “Bill” Snyder

William E. Snyder Sr. , 84 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on May 28, 2023, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

He was born on June 22, 1938, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late George C. Snyder and Pauline (Gibbons) Snyder. Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked for the City of Zanesville in maintenance, State of Ohio’s youth camp, Ohio Ferro Alloy as a steelworker, United Technology (UTC) in security, and later worked and retired from Longaberger Co. in security. Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, garden, and his PITTSBURGH STEELERS. In his spare time, he enjoyed a good cookout and spending time with his family. He will always be known for his sense of humor and a smile on his face. There was never a dull moment around Bill.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bonnie (Darnell) Snyder; sons, Mike (Karen) Snyder, Bill (Nancy) Snyder Jr.; daughter, Bethinee (Phil) Porter; grandchildren, Sarah, Breanna, Austin (Kelsi) Blake, Grace, Brynn, Robby, Angie; great-grandchildren, Slade and Liam; many special friends; several nieces and nephews; and many special animals.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Eric Snyder; grandchild, Rusty; his brothers, George “Buck” Snyder, Steven Henry Snyder; and sister, Polly Lambert.

A Memorial Service in honor of Bill will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held at 3:00 PM with Rev. Darren Tolbert officiating. Bill will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio, at a later date.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

