William Glass

William Franklin Glass, a beloved member of the community, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2023, at the age of 67. He was born on September 25, 1956, in Lancaster, Ohio, to his loving parents, Ernie and Justine (Cory) Glass.

William, better known as “Bill” to his friends and family, was a hardworking man who dedicated his life to providing for his loved ones. After earning his high school diploma, he pursued a career as a delivery driver in the food distribution industry. For over two decades, Bill worked tirelessly, delivering bagged ads locally alongside his devoted wife, Katherine Glass.

Outside of work, Bill found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He had a green thumb and took great pride in mowing grass, tending to his yard, and indulging in his passion for tinkering and working on cars. Known for his unique collection, Bill amassed a remarkable number of clocks over the years, each telling its own story and holding a special place in his heart.

Bill will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by his family and friends. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Katherine, his loving son Ernie and daughter-in-law Shasta, his son Ed and daughter-in-law Mary, his sister Carolyn Gray and brother-in-law, Joey Grey, his sister Linda Howard and brother-in-law Brock Howard, his sister Nancy, brother Daniel and sister-in-law Diane, as well as his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Michelle Samson, Katelyn Glass, Sammy Glass, Natalie Timmons, Allysun Hobbs, Bladyn Glass, Bellemy Dunkle and Elijah Cunningham.

The family has chosen to have a private viewing and mourn together as one family at the loss of Bill.

In honor of Bill’s service to his country, as a proud Marine, let there be a moment of remembrance and gratitude for his dedication and sacrifice. He was honorably discharged from the Marines in May, 1975, having served his country with distinction during the Vietnam War.

May the memories of Bill’s infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering love bring solace to those who mourn his loss. He will be forever remembered as a caring husband, devoted father, and cherished friend. Rest in peace, Bill Glass.