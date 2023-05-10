William Pletcher

William H. Pletcher, 73 of Philo, passed away on May 4, 2023 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

Bill was born in Zanesville on April 29, 1950. He is the son of Walter Joseph Pletcher and Florence (Tubbs) Pletcher Mautz. He was a 1968 graduate of Philo. A member of the Brush Creek Boy’s 4-H Club, a member of the Stovertown Grange where he served as past Master, the Philo Grange and the Union Grange. He was a lifelong area farmer, worked in the Oil Field, as a construction worker, and a handy man. Always tinkering; there was nothing he couldn’t make or fix. Bill was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Philo.

Bill is survived by his two daughters, Julie Pletcher VanMeter and Jodie (Jason) Emerson; the mother of his children, Janet Slack, his six grandchildren; his brother, Robert Pletcher and his sister, Margaret (Bill) Brown, special friend, Teresa Confer and countless family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Jacquelyn Stauffer; his granddaughter, Elliot Stauffer; his brother, Keith Mautz; his in laws, Charles and Ruth Seyerle and a sister-in-law, Linda Pletcher.

Visitations will be 10 to 11 AM on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Farus Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held following visitations at 11 AM. The Rev, Dr. Jason Emerson will officiate the service. Bill will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.

