Y-Bridge Brewery to Host Bark At The Moon Comedy Night

ZANESVILLE, OH – Have a laugh at the Y Bridge Brewing Company and support the Animal Shelter Society on July 15 at 6 p.m.

Bark at the Moon Comedy night will host comedians Eric Powell and Taylor “Tator” Russell. Tickets are $20, which includes dinner. Proceeds from the event go to the Animal Shelter Society. Executive Director April Gibson said the community is an influencer on the nonprofit organization.

“We are 100% nonprofit, you know, you see that building in this morning. We have 123 animals in that building. And so this goes towards the 17 staff are there to take care of them. It takes care of their medical needs. Everybody is spayed, neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped before I leave the building, and that all adds up. We do pretty well as a nonprofit but we could not do what we do without our community and folks like Ray Ballard.”

Y Bridge Brewing Company’s Brew master Ray Ballard said he’s releasing a new light lager called “Term Limits” on July 14th for regulars and it will be available on draft and in cans for tickets holders the following day. Ballard is a paw-sitive partner of the shelter and has even adopted his cats from there.

“adopted three cats from them and the two strays that I’ve rescued, they’ve taken care of for me. We do fundraisers every month up at rockers when he has his his car, car show and all so I donate beer to that and then whatever proceeds we get goes straight to the shelter.”

Tickets are limited, but reach out to Ballard at the brewery or Gibson at the shelter to claim yours now.

Submitted by Alison Patton, WHIZ Intern Reporter