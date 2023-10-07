Y-City Gun Fest brings together people from all over

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Y-City Gun Fest returned to the Muskingum County Fairgrounds for its 14th year.

The event drew in large crowds of people from all over the area. Tickets for the event sold out throughout the day.

“All proceeds benefit The Knights Foundation, The Knights Foundation gives to the Catholic schools of Zanesville and other local 501(c)(3) charities, it’s a great event, people come out for food, fun and fellowship, it’s a great day,” says Scott Moyer, Co-Chair of the Y-City Gun Fest.

The event was $50 dollars to get in and featured free food, $2 dollar beers, $1 dollar sodas, games, prizes and more.

“So the normal ticket gets you in and it gets you a chance to win 62 guns, there is seven $500 dollar cash prizes, two knife sets, and then the reserve grand prize from Finks Harley Davidson is a motorcycle, and then the grand prize from MV Treadway is a Polaris side by side, this has been great for local businesses, great for local folks to get together and even out of town folks to come from near and far, and it’s been great,” says Moyer.

The Y-City Gun Fest will be returning next year, it is always held the . For more information contact (740)-221-0183.