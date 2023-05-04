ZAAP Artist Of The Month For May

Zanesville, OH- Monica Crawford is the ZAAP Artist of the Month.

She has always had an interest in art but started later in life. Back in the spring of 2022, she began making mixed media pieces and combining collage techniques with watercolor and acrylic paints.

“It’s really exciting to be able to show my work to the Zanesville community. I’m a fairly new painter, and so I have never displayed my work before, other than the ones that are in the Zanesville Gallery on a month by month basis,” stated Crawford.

Crawford gravitates towards natural subjects such as flowers, leaves, fish and birds along with landscapes for inspiration.

I would call it semi abstract. I don’t go for photo realism, I like using a mix of materials. I like to capture whatever the feeling I have about the subject, and try to just incorporate elements or ingredients of that into the work,” said Crawford.

You can check out more of her work at her Facebook page Willowgate Studio or tomorrow at the ZAAP Gallery at 625 Main St in downtown Zanesville. The event will run from 5-8pm.