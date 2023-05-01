Zane Grey Museum Celebrates 50 Years

Photo By: Quay DeVoll

The Zane Grey Museum is celebrating 50 years.

This weekend they hosted their annual Zane Grey Family Day. The museum is dedicated to three subjects that have played an important part in local history the National Road, Zane Grey and art pottery.

“But we also celebrate the life of local author- Zane Grey, who was born in Zanesville in 1872 and wrote over 80 books. And those 80 books had scripts made from them into 110 movies,” said Collector of Educational Programs Betsy Taylor.

Throughout the day there were many activities for all families like face painting, a photo area, campfire cookout and more.

“I really enjoy the people who come in. Because we tell them stories, but they also tell us stories. So, we are business of education, but we are also in the business of entertainment. And the whole thrust of that education and entertainment is to enlighten the folks to come through and let them know the history of our area. Because it’s very very rich,” said Taylor.

For more information about the Zane Grey Museum visit their website.