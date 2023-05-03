Zane State Showcased During Ohio In-Demand Jobs Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced May 1, through the 5th as the sixth annual In-Demand Jobs Week. The governor’s office has recently put a strong emphasis on workforce development and is working with Zane State College to provide quick training for jobs that require skilled labor. Zane State’s Dean of Health and Public Service Shelley Zimmerman talked about the need for skilled workers and how the college is suited to help fill the demand.

“At Zane State College we’re very excited that this is In-Demand Jobs Week and we know that we can help people in our community fill those in-demand job openings,” Zimmerman said. “An in-demand job is usually one that there are openings. They require some skill to get the position and that skill means that you have to participate in some extra training and there’s usually a competitive wage associated with those kind of jobs. So here at the college we can help.”

Zane State offers Vocational Certificates, Associate Degrees and even a Bachelor’s Degree for entry into career fields that require specialized skill sets. Some of the career fields that Zane State works with are Engineering, Electrical Engineering Technology, IT, Manufacturing and Healthcare.

“We have some in-demand type programs at Zane State as well. So the physical therapy assisting program, occupational therapy assisting program, radiology technology, those are all three, in like the top-10 health career opportunities right now, especially in Ohio. If you go on Ohiomeansjobs.com you can find that information. So we’re very proud of those programs and then we also have some other health programs as well,” Zimmerman said.

The goal of Zane State is to offer job seekers a quick, affordable path to a skilled job that offers competitive wages and you can visit zanestate.edu to learn more about the variety of skilled career options that are available.

For more information about Ohio’s In-Demand Jobs Week you can visit topjobs.ohio.gov/week.