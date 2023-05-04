Zanesville Farmer’s Market Is Moving Outside

ZANESVILLE- The Zanesville Farmer’s Market is moving outdoors for the summer season.

Adornetto’s Pizzeria in Zanesville will be the location. This will run every Saturday, starting May 6, through the end of October from 9AM to 12PM in the back parking lot. The market is a great place to discover local vendors.

“We have a really good collection of farmers and producers that attend the market. So, these individuals have their own small businesses,” said President of the Zanesville Farmer’s Market Megan Jones. “So, coming to the farmers market ensures that you are supporting a local business.”

With the market moving outside, they will have a wider selection of produce in the coming months. There will be around 30 different vendors ranging from all types of products.

“We have a couple of orchards that attend. So, later on in the season, you will see a nice variety of apples. We have coffee, mushrooms, kombucha, several baked good vendors and some craft vendors as well,” explained Jones.

There will be a ribbon cutting with the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce before the market officially opens this Saturday.