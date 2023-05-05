Zanesville Hydrant Flushing

The Zanesville Water Division will be flushing hydrants on Monday, May 8th and Tuesday, May 9th.

The areas affected include Glessner Avenue, Sharon Avenue, Downard Road, Marietta Street, Bonifield Court and all side streets.

Flushing will be from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm. Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure.

It is advised to wait until after 4:00pm for the water to clear before doing laundry.

If you have questions you can call (740) 455-0631