Zanesville Hydrant Flushing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville is continuing to flush hydrants next week.

The Zanesville Water Division will be flushing hydrants on Monday, June 26th and Tuesday,June 27th ,within the general area of Marion, Bell, Taylor, Adams Circle, Somers and all surrounding streets. Flushing will be from 7:30am to 3:00pm.

Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure.

It is advised to wait until after 4:00pm for the water to clear before doing laundry.

If you have questions you can call 740-455-0631.