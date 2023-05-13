Zemba Brothers Host 21st Family Field Day

ZANESVILLE, OH – The rain didn’t stop the hundreds of area families from participating in Family Field Day.

Zemba Brothers Incorporated held their 21st annual Family Field Day with the title “Day in the Dirt”. Although it was more like a day in the mud, local families enjoyed their time participating in events like pig racing, face painting, horse riding, and so much more.

“We have our operators where the kids can sit on their laps and move the equipment. We have a pig chase for the little kids. We have a corn pit, an obstacle course.” Zemba Bros Marketing Specialist, Grace Rowe stated.

All the fun began at 11 am on May 13th and lasted until 4pm. Admission consisted of a canned food or cash donation. Along with their many sponsors, Zemba Bros was able to give back to the community by providing this active day that included raffles, prizes, and all-around fun for families and thousands of little ones.

“My favorite part is seeing all the little kids just smile. They all have a smile on their face.” Rowe said.

The Family Field Day will be returning next year.

For more information on Zemba Bros, visit their website below.

