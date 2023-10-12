ZPD Needs Help Locating Missing Person

Zanesville Police need help locating a missing person.

35-year-old Tyler Luallen was last seen around the Moxahala Avenue area around September 20. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said he is usually accompanied by his German Sheppard. Michel said family members have received unconfirmed reports that he’s in Zanesville, but have not made contact with him.

Luallen is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700.