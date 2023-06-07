Red Cross: Donors are Needed

ZANESVILLE, OH — Blood supply is facing stress, and donors are needed.

The American Red Cross is raising concerns after facing a shortfall in supply of blood and platelets. With over 26,000 fewer donations than needed for the month of May the Red Cross is pushing for more donors in the area. Don Hawkins sat down to talk about blood donation.

“So, we know that those donation numbers fall every summer. Unfortunately, the number was a little more drastic than we are accustomed to. So we’re pushing folks now to look at their schedules and see y’know, when they might be able to make an hour here or there to set up a donation,” Hawkins said.

World Blood Donor Day is June 14th, this day is meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors.

The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds. Local counties in the area are taking the initiative to host multiple donation stations for several locations and dates for the month of June.

“First off is setting up an appointment to get one that is the best way to do it. Once you set up your appointment when you get in the door, it’s about one hour walking in and walking out. That’s your registration, your donation, everything,” Hawkins said.

Those who come and give blood in the month of June will receive a ten dollar gift card by email to a merchant of their choice and automatically be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Below are the dates and locations of upcoming donation stations.

Coshocton County

6/14/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., NewPointe Community Church Coshocton, 23801 C.R. 621

6/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Roscoe United Methodist Church, 475 High Street

6/16/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Coshocton Regional Medical Center, 1460 Orange Street

6/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Roscoe United Methodist Church, 475 High Street

6/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Roscoe United Methodist Church, 475 High Street

Guernsey County

Byesville

6/29/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stop Nine, 60330 Southgate Road

Cambridge

6/10/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cambridge Area YMCA Family Center, 1301 Clairmont Ave

6/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 136 E.8th Street

6/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center, 1341 N. Clark Street

6/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Guernsey County Crossroads Branch Library, 63500 Byesville Road

Licking County

Etna

6/15/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Daybreak Church, 1226 Pike Street

6/15/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Daybreak Church, 1226 Pike Street

Heath

6/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Indian Mound Mall, 771 S. 30th St

Johnstown

6/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Johnstown Council Chambers, 599 S. Main St

Newark

6/8/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ohio State Newark & COTC, 1000 LeFevre Blvd.

6/9/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Licking Blood Donation Center, 1272 West Main Street, Doctors Park Building 5 – South

6/13/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Licking Blood Donation Center, 1272 West Main Street, Doctors Park Building 5 – South

6/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Buckeye Shooting Center, 1350 E. Main St.

6/16/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Licking Blood Donation Center, 1272 West Main Street, Doctors Park Building 5 – South

6/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Licking Blood Donation Center, 1272 West Main Street, Doctors Park Building 5 – South

6/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 76 East Main Street

6/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trek Brewing Company, 1486 Granville Rd

6/23/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Licking Blood Donation Center, 1272 West Main Street, Doctors Park Building 5 – South

6/24/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Highwater Church, 1213 Dutch Lane Road

6/27/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Licking Blood Donation Center, 1272 West Main Street, Doctors Park Building 5 – South

6/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Licking Memorial Hospital, 1320 West Main Street

6/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Licking Blood Donation Center, 1272 West Main Street, Doctors Park Building 5 – South

Pataskala

6/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Licking County Family YMCA, 355 West Broad Street

6/15/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tri Village Christian Church, 7509 E. Broad St SW

6/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Licking County Family YMCA, 355 West Broad Street

6/26/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tri Village Christian Church, 7509 E. Broad St SW

Utica

6/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Utica Church of Christ, 115 N Central Ave

Morgan County

Malta

6/16/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Malta United Methodist Church Youth Building, 115 Fourth Street

Stockport

6/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stockport United Methodist Church, 3455 Market St.

Muskingum County

Adamsville

6/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Adamsville Community Center, 8200 Madison Road

Duncan Falls

6/19/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cornerstone Full Gospel Church, 4509 Salt Creek Drive

New Concord

6/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., John Glenn High School, 13115 John Glenn School Road

Zanesville

6/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 830 Military Road

6/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 830 Military Road

6/16/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 830 Military Road

6/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 830 Military Road

6/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 830 Military Road

6/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Secrest Auditorium, 334 Shinnick Street

Noble County

Caldwell

6/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 44187 Fairgrounds Rd

Perry County

New Lexington

6/16/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Perry Behavioral Health Choices, 112 S. Main St

6/29/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Lexington High School, 2547 Panther Drive

Somerset

6/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Somerset American Legion, 107 East Gay St.

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.