DWGN Showcase to Entertain the Crowd

This weekend there will be plenty of entertainment taking place during the Zane’s Trace Commemoration event.

On the main stage the DWGN Showcase will bring in artists from Michigan, Ohio and surrounding areas to get the crowd moving. DWGN is a non-profit for the arts that provides opportunities and a platform for independent recording artists to be promoted on television, radio and through live events.

Donna Walton runs DWGN and is also a performer. She’s just one of the acts that will draw a crowd.

“I’ve been singing for a long time. I’ve been a performer a recording artist for a few years and with the concerts that we put on and are invited to each month you get used to you do have a few butterflies, but once you start singing your songs you just get comfortable and we just enjoy what we do,” said Walton.

When you come down to listen to the showcase you can expect to hear some soul, house music you can dance to, gospel and much more. One artist is Michelle Miller-Bell from Michigan who grew up around music in church. She sang in the choir and is excited to take the stage.

“I like the audience participation. I am an audience type of entertainer. I sing but I want the audience participation, engaging. I know we’re here at a festival. It’s not Carnegie Hall and everyone has to be quiet. So I want that participation. I want to be engaging and every time I come out I want to have fun,” said Miller-Bell.

For artist Juliette Brown this will be her first time taking part in a showcase. She’s looking forward to sharing her message with those that hear her voice.

“It’s just being able to spread the gospel that is the best thing to connect people to God through music,” said Brown of her music.

You can catch the DWGN Showcase at the Zane’s Trace Commemoration twice Saturday once at 12pm and again at 3pm.