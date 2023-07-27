Suli Ann Abbe Gray

Suli Ann Abbe Gray, 44, of Lorain, died early morning on Monday, July 24, 2023 at her home.

She was born July 26, 1978. Suli loved animals and going to beaches and parks. She enjoyed shopping at flea markets and garage sales. A benevolent person, she loved to visit and help people. She was an avid medicinal plant consumer. (That one was for you mom.)

Suli is survived by her nine children; Amber Abbe, William Gray, Christopher Gray, Neila Gray, Emily Newman, Jacob Frey, Jaden Frey, Jennifer Gray, Zacharee Gray, step-children Alisia Cain and Joey Cain, siblings; Amos Abbe, Crystale Phoenix, Savanna Back, Jonce Abbe, grandchildren; Zameera Abbe, Aiyanna Jackson, and Violet Gray, her father Jeff Abbe, her grandmother Ruth McElroy, and her boyfriend Joe Cain.

She is preceded in death by her mother Jayne Landman, brother Joshua Robinson, and grandfather Richard McElroy.

Suli fought a hard journey with extreme care and help from her loving boyfriend Joe Cain. She loved each and everyone of her children. We imagine her having the time of her afterlife filled with love, peace, and happiness!

Friends will be received at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 1-4 p.m.

