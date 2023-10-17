19th Annual Education of Yesterday Farm Show

DRESDEN, OH – For the past 19 years, the Moore family has hosted a farm show with the purpose of educating the next generation about the rural life.

The annual Education of Yesterday Farm Show will be held on October 21st and 22nd. All is invited out to 3685 Cass Irish Ridge Road in Dresden to discover, see, and learn the rules of agriculture. Visitors can expect to see a large display of tractors, trucks, engines, and more.

“On Saturday, the Tri-Valley Young Farmers are going to put on a pedal pull. We’ve got a blacksmith coming in and he’ll have a couple demonstrations going on Saturday. So, just different things.” Kendra Moore-Hindel, Event Organizer said.

All the fun starts at 10am and wraps up at 5. This rain or shine event will feature train rides, food trucks, kids activities, live music, and more. Admission for the farm show is just a generous donation.

“It’s great to see the support that we get from the community. We’ve got so many people that bring their equipment in that makes our show. It’s not just us and all of our items, the other participants put their equipment in help us. I appreciate their support and just the community that comes out to the show every year.” Moore-Hinde said.

For more information on the Education of Yesterday, visit their Facebook page or call (740) 754-6248.

Country Crossroads Education of Yesterday | Dresden OH | Facebook