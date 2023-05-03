2023 Primary Election Results

Ohio held its primary election on Tuesday and voters cast their ballots on candidates and issues.

Those living in the East Muskingum School District failed to pass a levy for 4.9 mills for five years. There were 885 votes for the levy and 1,279 against.

In Coshocton County the City School District levy narrowly passed with 483 votes for and 466 against. The Children Services levy 1 mill for 5 years failed 240 votes for and 336 against. In the republican race for who will be on the ballot for Coshocton Mayor in November Thomas Heading Jr. defeated Stan Braxton. Heading Jr. will now face democrat Howard Mills.

In Licking County the Granville Village School District levy for current operating expenses passed and the Heath City School levy passed by over 100 votes.

Cambridge citizens passed a 3.2mills for 5 years levy for EMS with 448 votes for and 231 against. Also in Guernsey County in the republican primary for municipal court judge Michael Groh was defeated by Stephanie Williams. Williams will face democrat Myra Scheurer in November.