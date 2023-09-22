24th Annual Model Contest at Secrest Auditorium

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Y-City Scale Modelers are coming together for some model car fun this weekend.

The Y-City Scale Modelers are hosting their 24th annual Model Contest and will feature 22 categories for people to enter.

The contest will be held at Secrest Auditorium. Randy’s Backyard BBQ will be providing breakfast and lunch to those who attend.

The model contest will start registration at 9 A.M. with judging following around noon.

There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, as well as Modeler’s Choice, the Past Members Memorial Award, and Best of Show.

Rick Gooden, a member of the Y-City Scale Modelers, said that it’s a lot of work to put this on every year but it’s worth it.

“It means a lot of work.” Gooden said. “This started as a group of guys that got together 24 years ago just trying to promote the hobby to the younger generation.”

The registration fee for the model contest is $5 for your first entry and $1 for each additional entry. For kids looking to get in on the model fun, registration is free.

For more information about the Y-City Scale Modelers, you can check out their Facebook Page.