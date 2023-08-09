7 Brew Coffee Stand coming to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OH – A new place for coffee is coming to Zanesville this September.

The business will bring 50 jobs to the area. The owner of the local franchise is Rick Nader.

The 7 Brew Coffee Stand prides itself on service, speed, quality and atmosphere.

7 Brew was born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun experience for everyone.

The business says they want to serve premium coffee in record time.

The dream came alive with their first “stand” in Rogers, Arkansas and with their 7 original coffees.

Today, they crank out 20,000 drink combinations in 112 locations.

7 Brew will open at 3121 Maple Avenue next to the newly built Wendy’s this September.