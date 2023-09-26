A local museum is now featured on the Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail

ZANESVILLE, OH – A local museum is now featured on a statewide trail launched by the Ohio Department of Development and Tourism Ohio.

Tourism Ohio has made the Nelson T. Gant Foundation a part of the Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail. The Gant House, located on 1845 West Main Street in Zanesville, served as the residence of Nelson T. Gant, who was born into slavery. After fighting for freedom, he settled here in Zanesville in 1847.

“Nelson T. Gant was an entrepreneur. He believed in having a good time and he believed in hard work. He was very astute in community functions and very into what the community wanted to do, and we also want to make this a part of the community. Let them know that this is a part of African American history in Zanesville Ohio.” President of The Gant House, Todd E. Ware said.

The trail takes people through Ohio to learn the history of slavery in the U.S. and the role some Ohioans played in the Underground Railroad. By being added to the Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail, Zanesville’s legacy and involvement is highlighted and it gives the Gant House exposure to tourism.

“It also gives us exposure to people who would normally not see the Gant House or know what Nelson did. It gives us that exposure as well when they go to the underground railroad museum it’s in Cincinaty, go to their website, they’ll find information about the Underground Railroad and that links us to all the other organizations that’s associated with the Underground Railroad.” Ware said.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, visit the Nelson T. Gant Foundation website.

