Abott Senior Living is hosting a spring book and media sale on Thursday

ZANESVILLE, OH – Shoppers can visit the home between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to browse stacks of books, puzzles and DVDs. All items can be purchased through a donation to the home.

Executive Director Kevin Pinson said people should plan to spend about an hour looking through the items.

“Whatever your interest is, if you’re a bookworm, we have tons of books of all genres. We have a large DVD collection that was donated to us. If you’d love to do puzzles, play games, we’ve got a big selection of that as well. Plan on coming out and spending at least an hour here to browse through everything comes to the books are just stacked on tables and it’ll take you some time to go through everything.” Kevin Pinson, Executive Director said.

Some residents of the home are helping organize and run the event by setting up the tables and managing the money.

Pinson said all proceeds go toward events for residents.

“It’s all going into the activities fund. So, 100% profit because everything here was donated to us, and we will use that to buy prizes for bingo. We have music grups come in, we pay them to entertain and just different things like that. Arts and crafts as well.” Pinson said.

The book and media sale will happen again later this year.