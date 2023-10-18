Adorable K9 Adoption Center Dog of The Week

ZANESVILLE, OH – This weeks K9 Adoption Center’s Dog of The Week is a spectacular hound.

Buster is a four-year-old terrier mix with an adorable charm. He’s a happy and energetic pup who gets along with everyone, including other four-legged friends. He would do great with an active and loving family.

“He has a lot of energy, so he’d need to go for a walk every day. He’d just be a great dog for someone who’s active and would like to take him for walks.” K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug McQuaid said.

The K9 Adoption Center is asking for donations of pet food and treats so they can keep their shelves full and give back to those in need. They are also excited to announce that they are having their $50 dog adoption fee through the month of October.

“If you’re looking to adopt a dog, we have dogs at the adoption center from small to large. All different breeds. Bring your whole family. Make an appointment. We have a large play area that you can interact with the dogs on. There will be a staff member to help you out and answer all your questions. We just want to make sure that you get the proper fit of a dog that fits your family.” McQuaid said.

For more information or to adopt a furry companion, visit the K9 Adoption Center’s website.

Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center – Dog Rescue (muskingumcountyoh.gov)