AEP Ohio Provides Tree Planting Tips

Warm weather is here, and landscaping projects are blooming. AEP Ohio has provided some tips to help you not get stumped this tree planting season.

It’s always important to practice safe planting to keep yourself safe and to help AEP keep the power flowing. Before planting, take into consideration the height of the tree to ensure branches will be clear of power lines once it’s fully grown. You should also keep in mind the canopy spread; branches shouldn’t be within 10 feet of a power line.

“So, if you plan on planting a tree underneath the power lines, make sure you pick a variety that only grows to be about 25 feet. That way we won’t have to come by and trim your trees, and you won’t have to worry about your trees causing a power outage.” Rich Simpson AEP Ohio Forestry Supervisor said.

Although it’s important to be aware of what’s above the tree, it’s just as crucial to be aware of what’s under the tree to avoid damaging underground utility lines. Before planting, call 811 and you’ll be connected to the Call Before You Dig national hotline.

“If you have any questions about the right tree to plant under power lines, you can give us a call and speak to one of our utility foresters and they can help you choose a good species of tree.” Simpson said.

For more information, visit the website or call the number below.

1-800-672-2231

Plan Before You Plant (aepohio.com)