Air Conditioner Giveaway

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Rambo Memorial Health Center gives away a hundred air conditioners every year to low income Muskingum County residents with respiratory health conditions.

Rambo Memorial Health’s Executive Director Shannon Bell discussed how the clinic works with the Muskingum Respiratory Association and Home Depot to help those who are suffering from respiratory ailments, as well as how people can qualify.

“In order to qualify for an air-conditioner, you have to meet some criteria and we are pretty particular about that criteria,” Bell said. “Number one, you have to have a prescription from your doctor. It can be in the form of a letter but it has to say that you would benefit from the use of an air-conditioner and what your respiratory diagnosis is. Sleep apnea doesn’t count. And it has to be a respiratory diagnosis. We are a respiratory clinic and that’s what we’re geared for.”

Secondly, proof of income and address will be required to receive the voucher for the 5,000 BTU window unit air-conditioner that is only redeemable at Home Depot.

Bell listed many reasons how air-conditioners can be beneficial to people suffering from respiratory disorders.

“Air-conditioning provides a benefit for COPD and asthma patients because it’s going to cut down on the allergens that come through your window, it’s going to cut down on your humidity levels and it’s going to help keep mold and mildew at bay. And all of those are triggers for COPD and asthma,” Bell said.

Rambo’s air-conditioner program is first-come-first-served and starts today. 100 air-conditioners are available to anyone who qualifies and gets their applications submitted first.

For further details you can stop by Rambo Memorial Health Center located at 711 Main Street in Zanesville or call (740) 452-5401.