American Made Country Music Fest coming to Zanesville for the first time

ZANESVILLE, OH- The American Made Country Music Fest kicks off tomorrow at the Muskingum County Fair Grounds with the gates opening at 8 a.m.

If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, you can still get them online or at the gate. The food vendors are set to open at 10 a.m. with an array of musical acts including Hank Williams Jr., Aaron Lewis, Sammy Kershaw and more beginning at 2 p.m.

“So, you know it’s gonna be a really good time, you know, get here early, get your spot kind of staked out and really have fun, there’s all local community stuff here, I mean the food vendors are predominantly all local, the stage hands, the workers, everybody here, it’s really about you know local and American made products and so it’s a great time for folks to come out and just get ready for the 4th of July coming up in a couple weeks and have a lot of fun,” said Darren Tigner, Co-Owner of Dusty Guitar Productions, the company that is putting on the event.

Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd on the popular television series Yellowstone, will also be there as the MC for the event. Be sure that you come prepared, on the website you can find all the information you need about the rules and what you are allowed to bring and what’s not allowed.

“Definitely want to check out our website, amcmfest.com, lots of good ideas on what you need to do there, rules, what you can bring in, and all that kind of fun stuff, parking you know, you’re just gonna come down past Pershing, we got bunches of signs out there and then we’re gonna pull you in around the building and get you parked in a safe space there,” said Tigner.

You don’t want to miss this chance for a fun filled day filled with good energy, great food and wonderful music. This is a perfect chance to get the whole family together. They hope to be able to make this an annual event with enough positive feedback from the community. Be sure to visit their website for more information and tickets.