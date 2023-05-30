Area Teacher Honored for STEM Work

Anna McDonough Photography

An area science teacher was recently recognized by the Center of Science and Industry as one of its five STEM stars of 2023.

Jeff Baker is a science teacher at the ALPHA school in Perry County. He received the award during COSI’s Science Festival. Perry County Juvenile Court Judge Luann Cooperrider nominated Baker for the award.

The COSI STEM Star initiative honors ordinary people doing extraordinary STEM work.

The ALPHA school program is sponsored by Perry County Juvenile Court and is administered by the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center. The program helps school districts’ adjudicated students get back on the right track by helping them with credit recovery, behavioral issues and social-emotional well-being.