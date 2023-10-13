Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville Gears Up for Buckeye Pep Rally

ZANESVILLE, OH – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville is getting ready to host their Buckeye Pep Rally and Reverse Raffle.

The pep rally and raffle will be held on November 17 from 6 to 11 P.M. at the Veteran’s Complex in the fairgrounds.

Katie Lupsor, the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, said they chose to host the fundraiser as a pep rally to get local businesses out with their ‘teams’ while cheering on the Buckeyes.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity for us to have local businesses and partners get their “team” together and to collectively support mentoring in the community.” Lupsor said. “We like the team mentality here, plus everyone here in Muskingum County, for the most part, are Ohio State Buckeye fans so it’s just two great concepts coming together.”

There are still some reverse raffle tickets available for purchase. Tickets are $100 a piece and enter you into a drawing for a $5,000 cash prize, as well as 23 other small cash prizes. All of the proceeds from the raffle will go back to BBB for mentoring programs. Lupsor says that there is a deal going on online.

“Right now there is an online special.” Lupsor said. “When you go to our website and purchase your ticket, or tickets, you will get 10 extra chances into the hopper to win the $5,000.”

You do not need to be present to win your prize, BBB will be in contact with the winners in the days following the raffle.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the Reverse Raffle, you can head to bbbsz.org