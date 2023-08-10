Body found in Licking River

NEWARK, OHIO – Newark Police are currently investigating a deceased male found in the Licking River near E. Main Street and Easy Street Thursday around 7:19AM.

Detectives were called to the scene and are investigating what appears to be an accidental death, pending a full autopsy by the Licking County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives are working to positively identify the male and notify family.

If you have any information, please contact the Newark Division of Police at 740-670-7200