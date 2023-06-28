Brent Lee Rush’s journey began on August 4, 1961 in Cambridge, OH where he was born to Ginger L. and William C. Rush Sr. Brent was the eldest of his siblings, Patty, Bill, and Greg. The family went on to settle in Zanesville, OH where he grew up surrounded by family.

In 1979, Brent graduated from Zanesville High School where he displayed his skills as a drummer in the marching band. From there his love for drumming continued throughout his life. After graduation, Brent enlisted in the United States Air-force where he served for 6 years, worked as a paralegal and studied business administration management. In 1996 he met Jennifer L. Small and they later married in 2002. Throughout their union, they lived in Columbus, OH where they had four beautiful children, Kiersten, Kalei, Kendrah, and Kia, and a dog named Marshall.

His love for children, and passion for serving the community lead him to work with Project Redeem Inc. as a director for many years. He was often referred to as “Brother Brent by the kids he mentored. Brent was a long time member of Greater Christ Temple. During his time there, he received his Elder’s license from the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World. On a Sunday morning, you could find Brent teaching his Sunday School class or driving the church bus. He then went on to serve as an armor-bearer to the late Bishop John Thompson and for a period of time to his current pastor District Elder Wayne Moore Sr… His love and devotion for the Lord was contagious, as he frequently shared his testimony to anyone who would listen. He later went on to serve in the Ohio District Council as the official armor- bearer as well as on the credentialing board. Brent was a well known, self-taught, auto mechanic and the owner of Affordable Quality Auto Repair that operated in two successful locations and finally went mobile prior to the pandemic. During that time, Brent remained dedicated to his faith, family, business, and his love for THE Ohio State Buckeyes. Family and friends often joined them for tailgating in the parking lot at the stadium. Every home game he would go all out with OSU gear, food, and a great time.

Brent returned to his heavenly home on June 18, 2023 at the age of 61. He will be dearly missed by family and friends who now celebrate the fact that he is at peace in His arms. Brent is proceeded in death by his father William C. Rush Sr, his paternal grandparents, Marion Rush and Ellen Day, and maternal grandparents Gladys Russell and Hayes H. Harris. He leaves to cherish his memory Jennifer L. Rush, daughters, Kiersten Le, Kalei Nicole, Kendra Paige, and Kia Renee, mother, Ginger Lee Rush, sister Patricia (Rick) Smith, brothers William C. Rush Jr. and Gregory Rush, special nieces Destiny Smith, Maya Rush, and nephew Billy DeGuzman, as well as a host of close cousins, family, and friends.