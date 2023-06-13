Brian Saxton

Brian Michael Saxton Jr., 19 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on June 7, 2023, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

He was born on February 25, 2004, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Brian Michael Saxton Sr. and Nicole Wisecarver. Brian loved music. In his spare time, he enjoyed writing and rapping to anyone who would listen. He enjoyed playing basketball and watching his Denver Broncos football. Brian was full of life, always cracking jokes, and pranking people. He will always be remembered as the life of the party.

He is survived by his mother, Nicole Wisecarver; sisters, Alisha Saxton, Savannah Saxton; brothers, Bentley Moore, Noah Moore; nephews, Eli, Jensen; niece, Averi; a very special friend, Kassadi Hill; grandparents; and several other friends and family.

In addition to his father, Brian Michael Saxton Sr., he is preceded in death by his uncle, David Hitchcock Sr; and great-grandmother, Dorthy Hitchcock.

Calling hours will be held on Friday June 16, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday June 16, 2023, at 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Per his wishes, a dignified cremation will take place following services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home to help the Saxton family with funeral expenses.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the Saxton family with arrangements.

