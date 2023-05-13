Byron Brown

Byron Ben Brown II, 47, of Duncan Falls, died at 12:01 A.M. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at home. He was born July 13, 1975, in Zanesville, son of the late Byron Ben I and Clarabelle (Melvin) Brown. Byron was a member of the NRA.

He is survived by a son, Nathaniel (Kina Michel) Brown; two step-sons, Tyler and Thomas; three sisters, Benita DeCarlo, Cheryl (John) Leach, and Susan (Dave) Bishop.

A loving cremation will be performed under the direction of the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the NRA.

To send a note of condolence: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.