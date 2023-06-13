Carolyn “Lynn” Seward

ZANESVILLE

Carolyn “Lynn” Marie Seward, 72, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Adams Lane Care Center. She was born September 9, 1950, in Zanesville to the late Mark and Maryon (Eichenberg) Seward.

Lynn was known for kindness, patience, compassion, generosity and love she gave to the Second Grade Sunday school children, as she prepared them for their first Holy Communion.

When working for American Nursing for 10 years, she was admired for the devotion and patience she gave to the elderly. How very much she loved them! Lynn was an excellent caregiver.

Lynn had a great love for her family. She also enjoyed a very close relationship with Jesus, while being very active in the church and parish. She served on several committees and was instrumental in starting Eucharistic adoration.

Lynn’s sister, Karen, enjoyed Lynn’s living with her for 23 years. They worked well together to maintain their home. Their home is considered a “House of Hospitality”.

She is survived her sisters: Karen Seward and Barbara Ritchey; nieces and nephews: Joseph Ritchey, Mary Miller, Kathy Ritchey, Christy Grear, Becky Sargent and Stephanie Fredrick; 10 great nieces and nephews; and nine great great nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11AM Monday, June 19, at Bishop Fenwick gymnasium with Father J.C.P. Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, has the distinct honor of serving the family.

