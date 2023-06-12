The Carr Center to Host Golf Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, OH — The Carr Center is hosting a golf outing to fundraise for its seniors.

The event will take place June 23 at Jaycees Public Golf Course raise money for its Adult Day center. The four person scramble begins at 9:30 a.m. team tickets include prizes, drinks and food.

Executive director Becky Clawson said proceeds from the event will allow seniors to go on a trip.

“So our seniors that come in and do crafts or take trips with us, those kinds of things. That’s all supported with the funds that we raise and adults in our golf outing. So when you sign up to golf with us on June 23, that means our seniors are going to get to go on a trip this summer maybe to the fair or to the gardens, things like that,” Clawson said.

Teams are still being accepted. There will even be a hole-in-one contest, door prizes and lunch.

The Carr Center will hold its last Safety Town session for kids ages four and five. The program runs Monday through Friday 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“They learn all about community safety. So they learn the rules of the road and they learn about fire and water safety. They get to meet police officers and firemen while they’re here. So it’s a lot of good stuff that just kind of gives them those good lessons stay safe in our community,” Clawson said.

To register for either event or for more information, visit the Carr website.

Submitted by Alison Patton, WHIZ Intern Reporter